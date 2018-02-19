Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Robert Milkins in World Grand Prix

O'Sullivan has won 31 ranking titles in his career

Ronnie O'Sullivan made light work of Robert Milkins with a 4-0 victory to progress into the second round of the World Grand Prix in Preston.

Five-time world champion O'Sullivan, 42, has already won three ranking titles this season and made high breaks of 119 and 73 to progress.

The world number two will face Martin Gould or Yan Bingtao in the next round.

World number one Mark Selby, Judd Trump and John Higgins are all in action at the tournament.