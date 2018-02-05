Snooker: Jackson Page retains European Under-18 title

Jackson Page assesses his options
Jackson Page was at school when he grabbed the headlines at the 2017 Welsh Open

Welsh teenager Jackson Page has retained the European Under-18 title.

The 16-year-old amateur from Ebbw Vale beat Austria's Florian Nuble 5-3 in the final in Sofia in Bulgaria.

Page's victory means he has earned the right to compete in the qualifying rounds for the 2018 World Championship in Sheffield in April.

He rose to prominence by beating two professionals at the 2017 Welsh Open to reach the last 32 and has also faced "idol" Ronnie O'Sullivan.

