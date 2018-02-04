Mark Williams beats Graeme Dott to win German Masters

Mark Williams
Mark Williams won the World Championship in 2000 and 2003

Mark Williams became only the fifth player to win 20 ranking events with victory over Scotland's Graeme Dott in the final of the German Masters.

The Welshman, 42, won 9-1 in Berlin to join an elite group containing Stephen Hendry (36), Ronnie O'Sullivan (31), John Higgins (29) and Steve Davis (28).

Former world champion Williams has won two of his past three ranking events.

He claimed the Northern Ireland Open in November, his first title since the 2011 German Masters.

