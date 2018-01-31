Mark Allen: Masters champion beaten 5-4 by Matthew Selt in Berlin event

Mark Allen had the biggest win of his career earlier this month
Mark Allen beat Kyren Wilson to clinch the Masters title in London 10 days ago

Masters champion Mark Allen bowed out of the German Masters in Berlin after he was edged out 5-4 by England's Matthew Selt in the first round.

World number 45 Selt began the high-scoring contest by taking the opening frame with a 101 break.

Helped by breaks of 72 and 100, Allen fought back from 4-2 down to force a decider but the Englishman held his nerve to progress.

Ireland's Fergal O'Brien was beaten 5-3 by Welshman Mark Williams.

Selt, who hit breaks of 68, 51 and 67 in addition to his opening century, will face this season's Northern Ireland Open Williams in the last 16 on Thursday.

