Allen welcomed home after Masters triumph
Mark Allen says his Masters triumph is finally beginning to sink in after "a surreal day" as he arrives home to a hero's welcome.
Allen was greeted by family, friends and fans at Belfast International Airport before heading on to an exhibition match against Joe Swail.
"I didn't really know if it had actually happened," the Antrim snooker star told BBC Sport NI.
