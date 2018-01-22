Mark Allen targets world championship challenge after Masters triumph

Media playback is not supported on this device Mark Allen welcomed home after Masters triumph

Mark Allen says his Masters triumph on Sunday will give him belief that he can be a genuine contender at this year's World Championship in Sheffield.

Antrim man Allen, 31, became the first Northern Irishman to win one of snooker's three major titles since Dennis Taylor's 1987 Masters victory.

Allen landed the title by beating England's Kyren Wilson 10-7.

"Hopefully I can take confidence from that and bring it to the world championships," said Allen.

The new Masters champion received a hero's welcome home from family, friends and fans at Belfast International Airport on Monday afternoon before he headed off to an exhibition match against another local professional Joe Swail.

"I've been saying for a long time that I felt my game was in good shape but I wasn't getting the results to show that. But this was re-confirmation of that," added Allen.

Allen emulates Higgins and Taylor

The Antrim player became the third Northern Irishman to win the Masters title with Alex Higgins also having triumphed in the event in 1978 and 1981.

And while the Antrim man had bagged three ranking titles prior to Sunday's success, his failure to secure one of the game's big three titles had been a blot on his career.

However, that all changed at Alexandra Palace as he dominated the evening session of the decider to see off Wilson.

"I've always been touted to be going in the footsteps of Alex and Dennis but to be finally filling those shoes is a big accolade.

"I need to go on and win more tournaments like Alex and Dennis did. It would be nice to bring that world trophy back to Northern Ireland."

Higgins won the world title in 1972 and 1982 with Taylor memorably clinching the 1985 title at the Crucible Theatre by edging out Steve Davis.

Tears and cheers as Allen wins Masters final

Allen thrilled by airport welcome

Allen looked genuinely moved by the large crowd which greeted him on his arrival back home.

"It was only when I walked down the steps there and I got that reception that it really started to sink in," added the new Masters champion.

"It's been a bit surreal all day. I didn't really know whether it had actually happened."

However, Allen said the reception was indicative of the support which the Northern Ireland public gives its sports stars.

"I really appreciative every bit of it and it spurs me on.

"As Northern Ireland sportspeople, we punch so far above our weight.

"With the likes of Rory (McIlroy), Carl Frampton, Stephen Ferris and the Northern Ireland football team...we have so many greats and I always felt I was lagging behind a wee bit."