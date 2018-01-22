Masters 2018: Kyren Wilson 'devastated' at final loss to Mark Allen

Media playback is not supported on this device Tears and cheers as Allen wins Masters final

Kyren Wilson said he was "devastated" to taste defeat in his first appearance in a final at a Triple Crown event.

The 26-year-old from Kettering lost 10-7 to Mark Allen in a gripping Masters final at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

Wilson fought back the tears during the presentation ceremony, but later said he was thrilled with his displays in only his second Masters appearance.

"I have to put it into perspective - reaching the final is a great achievement," said the world number 14.

"It's nice to know I can perform out there. It was my first time last year and it was a little bit embarrassing. Ding Junhui beat me quite comfortably.

"But when you win a game here, you start to think 'I feel comfortable now'.

"I am absolutely devastated, but if I was going to lose to anyone then I am happy it is Mark. I am really happy for him."

Northern Ireland's Allen beat Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins on his way to the final, before lifting the Masters trophy for the first time.

Wilson, who won the first ranking event title of his career at the Shanghai Masters in 2015, relished the experience of playing in front of the boisterous London crowd.

"It's the best feeling playing in front of such a big crowd and such a big television audience in your own country," Wilson added.

"I love playing in the UK. I love people coming up to me and asking for my signature. That's what I want for myself and what I want for the sport.

"But I would like to turn major finals into trophies.

"I just made things a little bit too easy for Mark to be honest. I kept giving him chances and you can't do that against a player of his class because he will punish you and that's what he did.

"Maybe there was a bit of desperation in the end. Maybe I went for one or two too many and made it a bit too easy, but he made it count."