BBC Sport - Masters: Wasps, flies and baby ants - bugs v snooker
Wasps, flies and baby ants - bugs v snooker
- From the section Snooker
Watch some of the strangest moments of the 2018 Masters as wasps, flies and ants all interrupt play at London's Alexandra Palace.
WATCH MORE: Allen beats Wilson to win first Masters - five best shots
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired