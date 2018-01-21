BBC Sport - Masters: Mark Allen beats Kyren Wilson - five best shots
Allen beats Wilson to win first Masters - five best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch the five best shots of the 2018 Masters final as Mark Allen beat Kyren Wilson 10-7 to become the first Northern Irishman to win the title since Dennis Taylor in 1987.
