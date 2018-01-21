BBC Sport - Masters: Mark Allen's cheers and Kyren Wilson's tears
Tears and cheers as Allen wins Masters final
Emotions run high as Mark Allen beats Kyren Wilson 10-7 to become the first Northern Irishman to win the Masters since Dennis Taylor in 1987.
