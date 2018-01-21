BBC Sport - Masters 2018: Shots of the tournament
Best shots of the 2018 Masters
- From the section Snooker
Watch the best shots of the 2018 Masters, featuring superb pots from Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and three efforts from finalist Kyren Wilson.
Watch live coverage of the 2018 Masters final.
Available to UK users only.
