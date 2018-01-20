BBC Sport - Masters: Mark Allen knocks out John Higgins to make final - five best shots
Allen knocks out Higgins to make Masters final - five best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch the five best shots as Northern Ireland's Mark Allen ensures there will be a first-time winner of the Masters this year by beating John Higgins 6-3 to reach the final.
Masters 2018: Match schedule and BBC coverage times
Wilson beats Trump to reach first Masters final - five best shots
