Masters 2018: Kyren Wilson edges Judd Trump 6-5 to reach first final

Kyren Wilson made his debut at the Masters in 2017, losing to Ding Junhui in the opening round

2018 Dafabet Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 14-21 January Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

England's Kyren Wilson produced one of the great comebacks in Masters history to beat world number three Judd Trump 6-5 and book a place in Sunday's final.

A packed Alexandra Palace was set to celebrate a comfortable win for Trump after breaks of 83, 96 and 69 saw him take a 5-2 lead.

But errors crept into his game while the Kettering-born 26-year-old grew in confidence to reduce the gap to 5-4.

A brilliant 107 made it 5-5 and Wilson came out on top in a tense decider.

Wilson will play either Scottish two-time champion John Higgins or Northern Ireland's Mark Allen who meet in the other semi-final on Saturday evening.

