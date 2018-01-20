BBC Sport - Masters: Kyren Wilson beats Judd Trump to reach final - five best shots
Wilson beats Trump to reach first Masters final - five best shots
Watch five great shots as Kyren Wilson beats world number three Judd Trump 6-5 to book his place in Sunday's Masters final.
