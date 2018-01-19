Masters 2018: John Higgins beats Ryan Day to reach semi-finals

John Higgins has reached the semi-finals of this competition for the first time since 2012

2018 Dafabet Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 14-21 January Coverage: Watch live across BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Two-time Masters winner John Higgins moved into the semi-finals of the 2018 event with a 6-1 victory over Ryan Day.

The 42-year-old Scot took the opener but a break of 83 from Wales' Day made it 1-1 before Higgins took control.

Higgins, who won the tournament in 1999 and 2006, made breaks of 61, 63, 65, 113 and 80 on his way to the win.

In the semi-final he will play Northern Ireland's Mark Allen, who beat 2017 champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-1 in their quarter-final on Thursday.

Judd Trump plays Kyren Wilson in the opening semi-final on Saturday (13:00 GMT), after quarter-final wins over Shaun Murphy and Mark Williams respectively, before the second semi-final at 19:00 GMT.

The best-of-19-frame final will played over two sessions on Sunday, 21 January (13:30 GMT and 19:00) with live coverage on BBC Two from 13:00 GMT.

Analysis

Two-time Masters finalist Ken Doherty on BBC TV

John Higgins is going to take some stopping at this year's Masters. It should be a cracking semi-final with Mark Allen playing some fine snooker as well.

