BBC Sport - Masters: Judd Trump beats Shaun Murphy in quarter-finals

Trump beats Murphy to reach Masters semis - fives best shots

  • From the section Snooker

Watch five great shots as Judd Trump holds off a comeback from Shaun Murphy to win 6-4 and move into the Masters semi-finals.

Masters 2018: Match schedule and BBC coverage times

Available to UK users only.

Trump beats Murphy to reach Masters semis - fives best shots

