BBC Sport - Masters: John Higgins eases past Ryan Day - five best shots
Higgins eases past Day - five best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch the five best shots as two-time Masters winner John Higgins moves into the semi-finals with a 6-1 victory over Ryan Day.
Masters 2018: Match schedule and BBC coverage times
READ MORE: John Higgins beats Ryan Day to reach semi-finals
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired