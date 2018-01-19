BBC Sport - Masters: John Higgins eases past Ryan Day - five best shots

Watch the five best shots as two-time Masters winner John Higgins moves into the semi-finals with a 6-1 victory over Ryan Day.

Masters 2018: Match schedule and BBC coverage times

READ MORE: John Higgins beats Ryan Day to reach semi-finals

Available to UK users only.

