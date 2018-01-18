BBC Sport - Masters: Kyren Wilson thrashes Mark Williams - 5 best shots
Wilson thrashes Williams - 5 best shots
Watch five great shots as world number 14 Kyren Wilson moves into the semi-finals of the Masters with a 6-1 victory over two-time champion Mark Williams at Alexandra Palace in London.
