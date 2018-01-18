BBC Sport - Ronnie O'Sullivan loses in Masters to Mark Allen

Allen shocks O'Sullivan - five best shots

Watch the five best shots as Mark Allen beats Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-1 in a shock quarter-final Masters win at London's Alexandra Palace.

