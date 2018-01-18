BBC Sport - Ronnie O'Sullivan knocked out of Masters - 'I'm glad it's over'
I'm glad it's over - O'Sullivan on Masters exit
- From the section Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan says he is "glad it's over" following his 6-1 quarter-final defeat to Mark Allen at the 2018 Masters, adding that he had "double vision" and was not well enough to play.
Masters 2018: Match schedule and BBC coverage times
WATCH MORE: Allen shocks O'Sullivan - best five shots
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired