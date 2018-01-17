Masters: John Higgins fights back to beat gutsy Anthony McGill

John Higgins
Four-time world champion John Higgins won the Masters in 1999 and 2006
Masters 2018 on the BBC
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 14-21 January
Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app. Live text on the final on the BBC Sport website.

Two-time champion John Higgins was given a scare by fellow Scot Anthony McGill before booking his place in the Masters quarter-finals with a 6-4 win.

In a contest where the advantage swung one way then the other, four-time world champion Higgins led 2-0 before the debutant won four on the trot, which included a 122 clearance, to lead.

But the famously dogged Higgins hit back to move within a frame of victory.

He sealed the win in the 10th frame to set up a match against Wales' Ryan Day.

In the day's other first-round match, 2015 champion Shaun Murphy recorded a 6-4 win over fellow Englishman Ali Carter.

