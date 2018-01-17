Masters: 'Nervous' Shaun Murphy edges past Ali Carter at Alexandra Palace

Media playback is not supported on this device Murphy holds off Carter - five best shots

Masters 2018 on the BBC Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 14-21 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app. Live text on the final on the BBC Sport website.

Shaun Murphy said his 6-4 Masters first-round win over Ali Carter was "nerve-wracking" having staved off a great fightback from his opponent.

The 2015 champion surged into a 4-0 lead, which included breaks of 119 and 87, but the world number 13 hit back as Murphy clung on to a 5-4 lead.

But a 76 break in the 10th frame secured the win and a quarter-final against world number three Judd Trump.

"I was getting a bit nervous, I was so desperate to win," said Murphy, 35.

"The last thing you want to do is go home and sit on the couch. It was nerve-wracking, but enjoyable.

"I love being out there playing and the crowd was so good, it was a great atmosphere."

The Englishman, who has won four finals this season and triumphed in the Champion of Champions, said his next match might turn out to be a thriller.

"There could be fireworks," he said of Friday's contest against Trump.

"Judd can be a phenomenal snooker player, his break-building is only second to Ronnie's. I've got my work cut out.

"I'll go out there to play how I play and hopefully, I'll get to six before he does."