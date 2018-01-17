Masters: McGill relishes facing 'boyhood idol' Higgins

Anthony McGill will be making his Masters debut

Anthony McGill is relishing the prospect of making his UK Masters debut against fellow Scot John Higgins.

The pair meet in the first round of the tournament, which pits the top 16 snooker players against each other.

And, speaking ahead of Wednesday's match at Alexandra Palace in London, McGill aims to shine against the world number five.

"It's one of the hardest games. Obviously, they're all difficult but John's on a level above," he said.

However, McGill is determined nerves will not get the better of him on the big occasion, when he plays the two-time winner at 19:00 GMT.

'Hopefully I don't collapse'

"Not right now but probably tonight. I usually get a bit nervous for most matches so no doubt I will," said the world number 16.

"When I was watching the draw... I wanted to play a good player, I didn't want to play a match against some other guy that no-one's really bothered about. Whereas, people maybe want to watch John Higgins because he's one of the best ever.

"So, it will be a better atmosphere for myself as well. I'm looking forward to it.

"I've been quite consistent this season - apart from up until about October - I was doing pretty well. So, hopefully, I can find a bit of form tonight.

"I played him [Higgins] in the (Indian Open final in 2017) and he beat me - I didn't put up much of a fight. And I played him in Champion of Champions and I was rubbish as well.

"I need to think about what went wrong in those games and try to learn.

"Hopefully I don't collapse. I don't want to make a fool of myself - it's supposed to be the best of the best - I want to justify my place here and put on a performance that I'm happy with."