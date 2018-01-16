Masters: Kyren Wilson beats Barry Hawkins 6-4 to reach quarter-finals

Wilson beats Hawkins in tough battle - five best shots
Masters 2018 on the BBC
Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 14-21 January
Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app. Live text on the final on the BBC Sport website.

Kyren Wilson recorded his first Masters win with a 6-4 victory over former Crucible finalist Barry Hawkins.

Hawkins produced a brilliant 131 clearance to take the opening frame before his fellow Englishman hit back.

He then made 121 to take a 2-1 lead but once again Wilson responded with a century of his own to move into a 3-2 lead and then made 106 to go 4-3 ahead.

The score moved to 4-4, but Wilson took the eighth frame after a fluked red then clinched the last for victory.

The 26-year-old will now play two-time world champion Mark Williams in their quarter-final on Thursday.

"I was a lucky boy towards the end but I was pleased with the way I took the chance," said Wilson, whose one and only ranking title is the 2015 Shanghai Masters.

"I have had a few flukes against me this season and it is sickening. When you get a bit of luck you have to make it count.

