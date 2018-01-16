BBC Sport - Masters: Kyren Wilson beats Barry Hawkins in tough battle - five best shots

Wilson beats Hawkins in tough battle - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker

Watch five best shots as Kyren Wilson beats Barry Hawkins in a closely fought first-round encounter in the Masters at London's Alexandra Palace.

Masters 2018: Match schedule and BBC coverage times

WATCH MORE: Brilliant O'Sullivan thrashes Fu - best shots

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Wilson beats Hawkins in tough battle - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Highlights: Leicester City 2-0 Fleetwood Town

Video

Iheanacho scores first VAR goal in England

Video

Iheanacho's cool finish gives Leicester FA Cup lead

Video

Brilliant O'Sullivan thrashes Fu - best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Cyrille was loved by so many - Batson

Video

Jamie Vardy: the Fleetwood Town story

Video

Mourinho 'respectful' of Sanchez situation

Video

Nance Jr's 'alley-oop' for Lakers in NBA best plays

Video

Trump holds off Liang - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Mourinho pleased with second-half display

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Club Youths celebrating EHF Club of the Year award

Youth Hockey
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired