BBC Sport - Masters: Kyren Wilson beats Barry Hawkins in tough battle - five best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch five best shots as Kyren Wilson beats Barry Hawkins in a closely fought first-round encounter in the Masters at London's Alexandra Palace.
