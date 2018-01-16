BBC Sport - Masters: Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashes Marco Fu - best shots
Brilliant O'Sullivan thrashes Fu - best shots
Watch the best shots as Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashes Marco Fu 6-0 with a sublime performance to ease into the quarter-finals of the Masters.
READ MORE: O'Sullivan beats Fu 6-0 at Alexandra Palace
Available to UK users only.
