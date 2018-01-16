Masters: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Marco Fu 6-0 at Alexandra Palace

Media playback is not supported on this device Brilliant O'Sullivan thrashes Fu - best shots

Masters 2018 on the BBC Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 14-21 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app. Live text on the final on the BBC Sport website.

Ronnie O'Sullivan said he was suffering dizzy spells despite thrashing Marco Fu 6-0 with a sublime performance to ease into the quarter-finals of the Masters.

The 42-year-old, looking to extend his record number of Masters titles to eight, hit three century breaks.

Fu did not pot a ball in the opening four frames, with his only five points coming through a foul by his opponent.

O'Sullivan scored a total of 649 points to 35 for Fu in a match which had just an hour and 22 minutes of playing time.

"To be honest with you I'm really struggling. I've got a virus or something, and I feel very dizzy," said O'Sullivan.

"I was just playing off instinct. I thought 'don't stop, don't think, just pot balls'. I've been feeling like that the last five or six days.

"I think it's maybe a lack of magnesium, that's what my nutritionist told me. I've been eating well the last four months and maybe overdone the exercise and made myself a bit ill."

Analysis

John Parrott - 1991 world snooker champion

Ronnie has been at his very best today. His focus has been superb.

Every time he has a chance, there's an air of inevitability about it. Marco was just comprehensively outplayed.