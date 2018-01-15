BBC Sport - Masters: Liang Wenbo hits brilliant 139 break but loses to Judd Trump
Liang hits brilliant 139 in defeat by Trump
Liang Wenbo hits the highest break of the 2018 Masters so far, a fabulous 139 in the eighth frame against Judd Trump, but loses 6-4.
