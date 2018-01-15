BBC Sport - Masters: Judd Trump holds off Liang Wenbo - five best shots

Trump holds off Liang - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker

Watch five best shots as Judd Trump holds off Liang Wenbo to win 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals of the Masters at London's Alexandra Palace.

WATCH MORE: Liang hits brilliant 139 break but loses to Trump

Masters 2018: Match schedule and BBC coverage times

Available to UK users only.

