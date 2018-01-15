BBC Sport - Masters: Ryan Day knocks out Ding Junhui in thrilling comeback - five best shots
Day beats Ding after thrilling comeback - five best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch five best shots as Ryan Day completes a thrilling comeback after being 3-0 down against Ding Junhui during their first-round meeting at the Masters.
