BBC Sport - Masters: Ryan Day knocks out Ding Junhui in thrilling comeback - five best shots

Day beats Ding after thrilling comeback - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker

Watch five best shots as Ryan Day completes a thrilling comeback after being 3-0 down against Ding Junhui during their first-round meeting at the Masters.

Masters 2018: Match schedule and BBC coverage times

WATCH MORE: What's your second name again?! - Taylor's intro mix-up

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Day beats Ding after thrilling comeback - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Vikings win thanks to 'Minnesota Miracle'

Video

Brown brilliance & 'Minnesota Miracle' in plays of the week

Video

Have Liverpool found blueprint to beating Man City?

Video

Watch: Regis' spectacular goal of the season

Video

Best set for talks over Ireland future

Video

Deane breaks down during Regis tribute

Video

Ocean race team stage dramatic rescue

  • From the section Sailing
Video

How do you solve a problem like Arsenal?

Video

WSL 1 highlights: Birmingham 2-0 Bristol City

Video

How it feels when your NFL predictions finally come off!

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Skills for Life

Tumble Tots Eastbourne
Co-ordination Time

Tumble Tots Loughborough

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired