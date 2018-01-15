Masters: Judd Trump overcomes Liang Wenbo at Alexandra Palace

Media playback is not supported on this device Trump holds off Liang - five best shots

World number three Judd Trump survived a brilliant fightback from China's Liang Wenbo to reach the Masters quarter-finals with a 6-4 victory.

Trump, a two-time semi-finalist, led 5-1 but Liang responded with three frames in a row including the tournament's highest break of 139 in the ninth.

But the Englishman held his nerve in the next to make 85 and seal victory.

Earlier on Monday, Welshman Ryan Day came from 3-0 down to defeat China's fourth seed Ding Junhui 6-4.

The 2001 champion was on top in the early stages, posting breaks of 111 and 58 en route to a three-frame lead.

But Day, making his first Masters appearance since 2010, drew level with a 79 and two century breaks to draw level at 3-3.

He edged in front of Ding after the Chinese player failed to negotiate a snooker. Ding then broke down on 62 having accidentally touched the blue using a rest, which allowed Day to clear with a 41 for a 5-3 lead.

Ding reduced the deficit in the ninth frame with 100, but the 15th seed produced a ton of his own in the following frame to win and set up a clash against either John Higgins or Anthony McGill on Friday.

"At 3-0 I didn't feel as though I had done a great deal wrong," said Day. "I needed to keep calm and be patient. To win the fourth frame in one visit and to get to the interval on a high was key."

In the later match, Trump looked set for a comfortable victory after carving out a 5-1 lead which included breaks of 83 and 72.

Liang struck back, taking the seventh frame before recording 139 and then 116 in the ninth frame to make it 5-4. However, his hopes were dashed in the next as Trump clinched victory with 85.

The 2011 UK champion will now play either 2015 champion Shaun Murphy or two-time Crucible finalist Ali Carter.

The Masters runs until Sunday, 21 January and the winner will collect £200,000.