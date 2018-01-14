BBC Sport - Masters: Mark Allen knocks out Luca Brecel - five best shots
Allen knocks out Brecel - five best shots
Watch the best five shots as Northern Ireland's Mark Allen comfortably knocks out Belgian Luca Brecel in their Masters first-round match at London's Alexandra Palace.
