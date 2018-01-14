BBC Sport - Masters: 'What's your second name again?' - Dennis Taylor's awkward intro mix-up

What's your second name again?! - Taylor's intro mix-up

  • From the section Snooker

Watch as Dennis Taylor accidentally introduces Mark Allen as Mark Williams before his first-round match with Luca Brecel in the Masters at London's Alexandra Palace.

Masters 2018: Match schedule and BBC coverage times

WATCH MORE: Williams wins thriller against Selby - five best shots

Available to UK users only.

