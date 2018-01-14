BBC Sport - Masters: Mark Selby loses to Mark Williams - Five Best Shots
Williams wins thriller against Selby - five best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch the five best shots as world number one Mark Selby suffers a first-round defeat by Mark Williams in the opening match of the Masters at London's Alexandra Palace.
