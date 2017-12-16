Scottish Open: Cao Yupeng stuns Judd Trump to reach first ranking final

Yupeng, ranked 67th in the world, was one of 22 Chinese players to start the Scottish Open

China's Cao Yupeng reached his first ranking event final after upsetting Judd Trump 6-4 at the Scottish Open.

The world number 67, who made a maximum 147 break in his first-round win, took the first two frames and led 3-1 at the interval after an 88 break.

Trump won a tense fifth frame on the black and levelled at 3-3 but Yupeng won the next two and held his nerve after a 53 break saw Trump make it 5-4.

Yupeng, 27, will play John Higgins or Neil Robertson in Sunday's final.

They face each other in the second semi-final from 19:00 GMT on Saturday.

Yupeng's previous best effort at a ranking event saw him each the semi-finals of the European Masters in October, when he suffered a 6-1 defeat by world number three Trump.