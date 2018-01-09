Masters 2018: Match schedule and BBC coverage times
-
- From the section Snooker
|Masters 2018 on the BBC
|Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Date: 14-21 January
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app. Live text on the final on the BBC Sport website.
Schedule and coverage times
All times GMT and subject to late changes
First round (best of 11 frames)
Sunday, 14 January
13:00
Mark Selby (Eng) v Mark Williams (Wal)
19:00
Mark Allen (NI) v Luca Brecel (Bel)
TV coverage
13:00-17:15, BBC Two
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button and online
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two (00:10-01:00, BBC Two NI)
00:05-02:05, Extra, BBC Two (01:00-02:35, BBC Two NI)
Monday, 15 January
13:00
Ding Junhui (Chn) v Ryan Day (Wal)
19:00
Judd Trump (Eng)v Liang Wenbo (Chn)
TV coverage
13:00-16:45, BBC Two
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button and online
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Extra, BBC Two
Tuesday, 16 January
13:00
Ronnie O'Sullivan(Eng) v Marco Fu (HK)
19:00
Barry Hawkins (Eng) v Kyren Wilson (Eng)
TV coverage
13:00-16:45, BBC Two (13:00-14:40, BBC Red Button to cover BBC Two Wales)
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button and online
00:05-00:55, Highlights, BBC Two (00:35-01:25, BBC Two NI)
00:55-02:55, Extra, BBC Two (01:25-02:55, BBC Two NI)
Wednesday, 17 January
13:00
Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Ali Carter (Eng)
19:00
John Higgins (Sco) v Anthony McGill (Sco)
TV coverage
13:00-16:45, BBC Two (13:00-14:30 & 15:30-16:45, BBC Two Scotland)
19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button and online
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Extra, BBC Two
Quarter-finals
Thursday, 18 January
13:00
Ronnie O'Sullivan(Eng)/Marco Fu (HK) v Mark Allen (NI)/Luca Brecel (Bel)
19:00
John Higgins (Sco)/Anthony McGill (Sco) v Ding Junhui (Chn)/Ryan Day (Wal)
TV coverage
13:00-16:45, BBC Two (not in Scotland)
19:00-20:00, BBC Two (19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button and online)
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two (00:15-01:05, BBC Two Scotland)
00:05-02:05, Extra, BBC Two (01:05-02:05, BBC Two Scotland)
Friday, 19 January
13:00
Judd Trump (Eng)/Liang Wenbo (Chn) v Shaun Murphy (Eng)/Ali Carter (Eng)
19:00
Barry Hawkins (Eng)/Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Mark Selby (Eng)/Mark Williams (Wal)
TV coverage
13:00-16:45, BBC Two
19:00-20:00, BBC Two (19:55-23:00, BBC Red Button; 19:00-23:00, Connected TV and online)
23:15-00:05, Highlights, BBC Two
00:05-02:05, Extra, BBC Two
Semi-finals
Saturday, 20 January
13:15 & 19:00
13:15-16:30, BBC One, Connected TV and online
16:30-17:30, BBC Red Button and online
19:00-22:30, BBC Two
00:00-02:00, Extra, BBC Two
Final
Sunday, 21 January
13:30 & 19:00 (two sessions)
13:00-17:15 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Two