Scottish Open: Mixed fortunes for NI pair in Glasgow

Mark Allen lost a final frame decider to exit the Scottish Open in the first round but Joe Swail eased to victory in Glasgow.

Allen, the world number eight from Antrim, led Englishman Ben Woollaston 3-1 but lost the final three frames to go out 4-3.

Swail had a comfortable passage into the second round, with the Belfast man beating Germany's Lukas Kleckers 4-0.

The reward for the world number 119 is a meeting with Ricky Walden.