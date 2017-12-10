BBC Sport - UK Championship 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan 'a genius of a juggernaut'
Davis & Parrott on 'genius' O'Sullivan
- From the section Snooker
John Parrot calls Ronnie O'Sullivan "a genius of a juggernaut" and Steve Davis and Hazel Irvine ponder his place among other sport's individual greats after 'The Rocket' beats Shaun Murphy 10-5 in the UK Snooker Championship final.
WATCH MORE: 'Magic' O'Sullivan too good for Murphy - five best shots
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired