John Parrot calls Ronnie O'Sullivan "a genius of a juggernaut" and Steve Davis and Hazel Irvine ponder his place among other sport's individual greats after 'The Rocket' beats Shaun Murphy 10-5 in the UK Snooker Championship final.

