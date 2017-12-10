BBC Sport - 'I'm old enough to be most players' dad' - O'Sullivan on sixth UK title
'I'm old enough to be most players' dad' - O'Sullivan on sixth UK title
- From the section Snooker
Ronnie O'Sullivan talks to Hazel Irvine after winning the UK Snooker Championship and equalling Steve Davis' record of six titles.
READ MORE: Match report: Brilliant O'Sullivan wins sixth UK title
