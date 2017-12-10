BBC Sport - UK Championship 2017: No fly zone - Shaun Murphy sees off fly invader

No fly zone - Murphy sees off table invader

  • From the section Snooker

Shaun Murphy shows who's boss as he removes an unwanted table guest - with help from the referee - to wrap up the second frame against Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final of the UK Championship.

WATCH MORE: Best shots as Murphy eases into UK final

Top videos

Video

No fly zone - Murphy sees off table invader

  • From the section Snooker
Video

It was a definite penalty - Allardyce

Video

Murphy & O'Sullivan all square after first session

  • From the section Snooker
Video

We paid heavy price for slow start - Wenger

Video

Advent calendar: This might be the craziest minute of football you'll ever see

Video

Wiggins rowing debut does not go to plan

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'Insanely wild' run costs German team gold

Video

Saints controlled the game - Pellegrino

Video

O'Sullivan holds off Maguire - five best shots

Video

Atlanta Special

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Best shots as Murphy eases into UK final

Video

Murphy confident for O’Sullivan showdown

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired