BBC Sport - UK Championship 2017: No fly zone - Shaun Murphy sees off fly invader
No fly zone - Murphy sees off table invader
- From the section Snooker
Shaun Murphy shows who's boss as he removes an unwanted table guest - with help from the referee - to wrap up the second frame against Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final of the UK Championship.
