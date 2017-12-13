BBC Sport - BBC Sport advent calendar: Black-ball mystery frustrates Mark Selby in World Championship
Advent calendar: Did he hit it? Black-ball mystery frustrates Selby
- From the section Snooker
Day 13 of BBC Sport's advent calendar, did Mark Selby hit the black ball? Watch the controversial moment from the World Championship final and judge for yourself.
