Masters: Ronnie O'Sullivan to face Marco Fu in first round

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: O'Sullivan wins 2017 Masters

Ronnie O'Sullivan has been drawn to face Marco Fu in the first round of the 2018 Masters in January.

O'Sullivan won a record seventh Masters title earlier this year with a 10-7 victory over Joe Perry in the final at London's Alexandra Palace.

World number one Mark Selby takes on Mark Williams, John Higgins plays fellow Scot Anthony McGill and Judd Trump meets Liang Wenbo.

The tournament starts on 14 January and will be shown live on BBC TV.

"There are some good ties and I am looking forward to seeing the likes of Luca Brecel, Kyren Wilson and Anthony McGill playing in the Masters for the first time," said six-time world champion Steve Davis.

Most Masters titles Seven: Ronnie O'Sullivan in 1995, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2016 & 2017 Six: Stephen Hendry in 1989-1993 and 1996 Three: Cliff Thorburn, Steve Davis, Paul Hunter, Mark Selby Two: Alex Higgins, Mark Williams, John Higgins

Full draw:

Mark Allen v Luca Brecel

Barry Hawkins v Kyren Wilson

Mark Selby v Mark Williams

John Higgins v Anthony McGill

Ding Junhui v Ryan Day

Shaun Murphy v Ali Carter

Judd Trump v Liang Wenbo

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Marco Fu

Media playback is not supported on this device Brilliant shots from the 2017 Masters

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news and reports on the BBC app.