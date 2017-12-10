Masters: Ronnie O'Sullivan to face Marco Fu in first round
-
Ronnie O'Sullivan has been drawn to face Marco Fu in the first round of the 2018 Masters in January.
O'Sullivan won a record seventh Masters title earlier this year with a 10-7 victory over Joe Perry in the final at London's Alexandra Palace.
World number one Mark Selby takes on Mark Williams, John Higgins plays fellow Scot Anthony McGill and Judd Trump meets Liang Wenbo.
The tournament starts on 14 January and will be shown live on BBC TV.
"There are some good ties and I am looking forward to seeing the likes of Luca Brecel, Kyren Wilson and Anthony McGill playing in the Masters for the first time," said six-time world champion Steve Davis.
|Most Masters titles
|Seven: Ronnie O'Sullivan in 1995, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2016 & 2017
|Six: Stephen Hendry in 1989-1993 and 1996
|Three: Cliff Thorburn, Steve Davis, Paul Hunter, Mark Selby
|Two: Alex Higgins, Mark Williams, John Higgins
Full draw:
Mark Allen v Luca Brecel
Barry Hawkins v Kyren Wilson
Mark Selby v Mark Williams
John Higgins v Anthony McGill
Ding Junhui v Ryan Day
Shaun Murphy v Ali Carter
Judd Trump v Liang Wenbo
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Marco Fu
