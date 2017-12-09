BBC Sport - UK Championship 2017: Best shots as Shaun Murphy eases into final

Best shots as Murphy eases into UK final

Watch five of the best shots as Shaun Murphy books his place in Sunday's final of the UK Championship with a 6-3 win over Ryan Day.

