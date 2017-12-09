BBC Sport - UK Championship 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan holds off Stephen Maguire - five best shots
O'Sullivan holds off Maguire - five best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch five of the best shots as Ronnie O'Sullivan holds off the challenge of Stephen Maguire to reach his seventh UK Championship final with a 6-4 victory.
READ MORE: O'Sullivan beats Maguire 6-4 in first semi-final
Available to UK users.
