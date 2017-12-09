BBC Sport - UK Championship 2017: Ronnie O'Sullivan holds off Stephen Maguire - five best shots

O'Sullivan holds off Maguire - five best shots

Watch five of the best shots as Ronnie O'Sullivan holds off the challenge of Stephen Maguire to reach his seventh UK Championship final with a 6-4 victory.

READ MORE: O'Sullivan beats Maguire 6-4 in first semi-final

Available to UK users.

Top videos

Video

O'Sullivan holds off Maguire - five best shots

Video

Manchester derby: Could City leave United behind?

Video

'Insanely wild' run costs German team gold

Video

What a great result - Moyes

Video

Duckett actions trivial but unacceptable - Bayliss

Video

Spurs were so aggressive - Pochettino

Video

Tiredness a factor in defeat - Conte

Video

Howe 'aggrieved' by late penalty award

Video

Advent calendar: Fans vie for Sock souvenir

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Davis and Parrott try 'crazy' snooker

Video

Murphy outclasses King - five best shots

Video

'He changed my life'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired