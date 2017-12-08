BBC Sport - UK Snooker Championship: O'Sullivan beats Gould - five best shots
Five-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan cruised through to the semi-finals of the UK Championship by beating Martin Gould 6-3 at the York Barbican.
