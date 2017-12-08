BBC Sport - Ronnie O'Sullivan survives scare v Sunny Akani - 5 best shots
O'Sullivan survives Akani scare - 5 best shots
- From the section Snooker
Watch five of the best shots as five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is pushed all the way by Thailand's Sunny Akani in the fourth round of the UK Championship.
READ MORE: O'Sullivan edges into quarter-finals
Available to UK users only.
