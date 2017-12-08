BBC extends World Snooker broadcast deal up to 2023-24 season

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the moment Selby clinched third world title

The BBC has agreed a five-year contract extension to broadcast World Snooker's three major tournaments.

The deal to show the World Championship, UK Championship and the Masters on TV and online now runs until the end of the 2023-24 season.

This year's UK Championship is under way York, with the Masters in London in January and the World Championship in Sheffield in April and May.

Snooker has been televised by the BBC since 1969.

World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn said: "So many great moments in the history of our sport are synonymous with the coverage they have received on the BBC.

"The Triple Crown tournaments have a history which can't be replicated and bring something extra special to snooker fans and those watching on the BBC alike."

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport said: "The new deal means that these events will continue to be televised free-to-air for many years to come, which is fantastic news for the many millions of fans around the UK."

