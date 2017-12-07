BBC Sport - UK Snooker Championship 2017: Shaun Murphy eases into quarter-finals over Ricky Walden
Murphy eases to victory over Walden - five best shots
World number six Shaun Murphy is in impressive form as he moves into the quarter-finals of the UK Championship with a convincing 6-1 win over Ricky Walden at the York Barbican.
