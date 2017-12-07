UK Snooker Championship 2017: Allen beaten by Perry in last 16

Media playback is not supported on this device Perry beats Allen: 5 of the best shots

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen lost 6-4 to Joe Perry in the fourth round of the UK Championship in York despite hitting breaks of 134 and 135.

Allen was always playing catch-up in a high-quality match and Englishman Perry closed out the contest to reach the quarter-finals.

"Sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and say the better player won," said sixth seed Allen.

"Joe is a top player in top form, and that's what it took to beat me."

Allen appeared to have made a solid start with a run of 46 in the opening frame, but Perry got in to nick it.

In the second, the man from Antrim missed his only potting chance into the middle and Perry produced his third century break of the tournament to go 2-0.

Allen, seeking a first UK Championship quarter-final since 2013, took the third but a mistake gave Perry the chance to take seal the fourth 70-10.

After the mid-session interval, Mark Allen produced his 135 break but again Perry quickly restored his two-frame advantage.

Allen was still in contention at 5-4 down but was unable to force a final-frame decider.