BBC Sport - UK Snooker Championship 2017: Li Hang misses out on 147
Agonising! How Li missed out on a 147
- From the section Snooker
Watch how Li Hang comes agonisingly close to claiming a maximum 147 break during his match against Ryan Day at the UK Snooker Championship.
